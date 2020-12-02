Following the public altercation between the governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, and the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. Anyim Pius Anyim, political appointees from the former’s local government, LGA have been sacked.

Senator Anyim hails from Ishiagu community in the local government area.

This recent sacking spree comes barely 24 hours after Senator Anyim wrote an open letter to Umahi, President Muhammadu Buhari, and heads of security agencies, where he alleged that the governor was planning to assassinate him.

The letter was said to be in reaction to a comment by Umahi where he alleged that Anyim and other PDP chieftains planned to unleash terror in the state, adding that they were plotting with cultists and IPOB members to make the state ungovernable.

At the moment, there are insinuations that sack is as a result of the feud between the political big wigs.

Today’s sack was announced by the Secretary to the State Government and Coordinating Commissioner, Kenneth Ụgbọala on Wednesday, adding that Umahi took the decision to ensure inclusiveness in governance.

Premium Times reports that those affected by the sack are: All Senior Technical Assistants (STAs) and Technical Assistants (TAs) to the Governor; All Liaison Officers; and All Management Committee members from Ivo Local Government Area.

The statement directed them to handover all Government Property in their possession to the Secretary to the State Government and Coordinating Commissioner by the close of work today, 2nd December 2020.

It would also be recalled that on Thursday, November 26, 2020, Umahi sacked Coordinators of Ivo and Echiele Development Centres for allegedly refusing to sign a communiqué against Senator Pius Anyim.

Meanwhile, some of Umahi’s appointees from Ivo had resigned days ago, before today’s retrenchment.

Like this: Like Loading...