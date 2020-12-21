Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said he has a new strategy he would use to put his critics to shame and he said this would be by commssioning new projects in the 23 local government areas of the state and not just the state capital, Port Harcourt.

The governor said with the new projects, those who have been bad-mouthing him saying he was working only in Port Harcourt will have nothing more to say as his commitment had reached rural areas.

Wike spoke on Monday during the commissioning of Emeyal, Elelenwo and General Diriyal roads located in the New GRA phase 2 in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area by the Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintri.

Wike explained that the expansion and reconstruction of the three roads located in Eligbam and Rumuodalu communities, was part of the urban renewal programme of his administration, a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, revealed.

“Today, if you come here in the night you’ll think it’s one of the areas in advance countries. So, we are very grateful that the communities gave us support and gave the contractors the support without any inhibition. This job was done and met the specifications with drainage all through.

“Let me warn some of you who have abandoned where there are markets and those who say you’re Bureau-D- Change people, nobody must trade along these roads.”

Speaking further, Wike noted that the Opobo -Andoni Unity road would be ready for commissioning in January 2021 to enable the people drive directly to the Island 150 years after it was founded.

“I hear they are going to celebrate their 150 years as Opobo nation. They have never seen roads in their life. But today, by the grace of God, they are going by road.

“And by January, we are going there to commission the road leading to Opobo directly, no more going by water”, he said.

Wike also said his administration constructed a ring road for the people of Akuku-Toru local government area and urged critics of his administration to visit local government areas to verify the existence of projects.

Governor Fintri of Adamawa state while inaugurating the three roads, praised Wike for committing himself to advancing the quality of life of his people through landmark projects.

He described Wike as an irrepressible democrat saying:

“It is really a rare privilege to commission landmark projects in Port Harcourt, the heartbeat of the South-South. I am here because Governor Nyesom Wike, the irrepressible democrat has demonstrated an uncommon vision and rare courage in working for the Rivers people and advancing the unity of our country.

“Nowhere has governor Wike demonstrated this than in the constant and consistent liaison with his fellow colleague governors such as my humble self in the North. Let me assure the government and good people of Rivers State that the difference that Wike is making in Rivers State is unprecedented and can hardly be equalled.”

Like this: Like Loading...