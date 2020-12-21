Following the gruesome murder of at least five soldiers and the abduction of 35 commuters along the Maiduguri-Damaturu highway in Borno State on Saturday, the state governor, Babagana Zulum, made an unscheduled visit to Jakana, a town along the dreaded highway.

It was gathered that Prof. Zulum expressed displeasure over the absence of military forces along the road that has become a notorious hub for ISWAP terrorists who have mounted checkpoints and use the as flag points for abduction and murdering of commuters.

Jakana is about 40 kilometres west of the state capital Maiduguri and news filtered on Friday night that ISWAP fighters abducted about 35 passengers at a checkpoint in Kondiri village near Jakana and killed five security men in the process.

The Jakana-Auno-Maiduguri section of the road is considered to be very risky owing to the bad state of the road and frequent interception of passengers and attacks on security forces by terrorists.

HumAngle reports that a source recently disclosed that the military had accused Jakana residents of involvement in the abductions, however, locals swore by the Holy Quran to prove their innocence.

The publication further reported that the villagers had informed the military that those behind the attacks were stronger than them, suggesting that the attacks were by insurgents.

The killing and abduction on Saturday night was similar to an attack that happened in February 2020, which saw at least 30 people being murdered when insurgents attacked stranded travellers caught in a roadblock on the same highway.

