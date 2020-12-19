Officials of the Central African Republic national army, the local administrator, the commandant of the gendarmerie and the commissioner of police in Mbaiki, on Friday took to their heels as rebels of a coalition of opposition groups invaded the town.

Eyewitnesses revealed that the military and administrative officials are currently on their way to Bangui, the capital and other localities they consider safe.

With the rebel combatants taking over the town, other rebel fighters attacked the town of Boali forcing the residents to flee into the bushes.

A government official who is reported to have fled Boali is former Prime Minister, Simplice Mathieu Sarandji, who is also the Executive Secretary of the ruling United Hearts Movement (UHM) party in the Central African Republic. Sarandji and his family arrived at Yaounde, the Cameroonian capital on Saturday morning.

The rebels took over the town of Boda before moving on to Mbaiki, about 107 kilometres from Bangui the capital.

Residents of Mbaiki who discovered that the prefect and soldiers of the national army had abandoned them to their fate, stormed the abode of prefect and embarked on a looting spree.

Prior to rebel forces invading the town, local administrative officials started parking their belongings to quit the town and only the intervention of the United Nations (MINUSCA) forces in the area saved the fleeing officials from being mobbed by the irate residents.

A civil society activist told HumAngle:

“It is a total rout here for the national army as soldiers have been abandoning their positions and fleeing into the bushes or neighbouring villages on hearing the news that the rebel forces are on their way to wherever the soldiers were stationed.”

“There is no military presence here anymore,” he added.

Currently, Mbaiki is under the control of rebel forces and real identity of the rebel group sending soldiers of the national army on the run is still not known.

