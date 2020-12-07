Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi has congratulated the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, on his fifth coronation anniversary.

He said the foremost traditional ruler has been making significant impact in the development of Yoruba land in particular and Nigeria in general since his ascension to the exalted throne.

Dr. Fayemi, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, hailed the Ooni for using his position to promote peace among the ethnic nationalities in the country as well as working with relevant stakeholders and institutions to advance the socio- economic development of the people.

Describing Ooni Ogunwusi as a vibrant, visionary and progressive monarch, the governor noted that the Arole Oodua has always been in the forefront of the quest for a just society where there is justice, equity and fairness.