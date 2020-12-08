By Rasaq Ibrahim, Ado-Ekiti

As part of efforts to address security challenges in Ekiti State, Governor Kayode Fayemi has deployed security operatives to nip in the bud criminal activities.

Dr. Fayemi, who spoke yesterday in Ado-Ekiti during an inter-security agency workshop on ‘Operation Crocodile Smile VI’, said the measures would strengthen security operations to protect lives and property.

The governor, represented by the Special Advisers on Security, Brig-Gen. Ebenezer Ogundana (rtd), said the interactive workshop would enable heads of security agencies to proffer solution to banditry, armed robbery and kidnapping.

The workshop with the theme: “Multi Agency Approach in Digital Age, the Nigeria Security Agencies in perspective”, was attended by heads of federal security agencies in the state.

Fayemi said the personnel, comprising police, soldiers and operatives of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps would be deployed in the length and breadth of the state to flush out criminals.