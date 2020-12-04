Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has told the state’s Commissioners, nursing governorship ambition to resign, rather than allowing the 2022 governorship struggle to derail his vision and developmental agenda for the state.

This was just as the Former Lagos State Governor and Minister of Works, Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola(SAN) and the ex-Borno State Governor, Senator Kashim Shettima, appealed to Nigerian leaders to build their stewardship in the minds of the citizens for them to earn respect and enduring legacies after tenure.

They Spoke in Ado Ekiti, on Thursday, during high-level retreat 2020 organise by Governor Fayemi, with the theme: ‘Finishing well and sustaining progressive leadership in Ekiti State’. The event was attended by Commissioners and leaders of the state.

The programme was held in compliance with COVID-19 pandemic regulations, as participants used face masks and many of the resource persons made their presentations via virtual means, Vanguard reported.

Delivering his speech on “Finishing well, winning against all odds”, Fashola urged Governor Fayemi, the state’s commissioners and the entire leaders of Ekiti state to focus attention on the kernel of the cardinal objectives of his administration to earn the respect of Ekiti people.

“Nothing can be more successful than self-measurement. I urge all of you to keep the world finishing well in minds. You all agreed on a goal, but the question to ask is that can we finish well? We must ask ourselves especially those having political ambitions who may want to place personal ambitions over collective gains.

“What does success mean? If the five pillar policy thrust is well achieved, then there is a success. keep your focus on the agenda of the government. Remember that finishing well would mean that you remember that this government is a product of APC, that believes in the propagation of ideas of progressivism, Which means continuous improvement of human conditions.

“This is a step towards finishing well. And when you finish well, you will see the credibility of your government with the people and this make it compulsory that we must stay connected to the people. I am not unmindful of the limited resources, but prioritise the needs of the people. You must do things based on public opinion polls and engagements with the people.

“Take critics as challengers, not enemies. Those who asked you to do more are not ungrateful people. If they ask you to do more, is a vote of confidence on your person and government. Build your stewardship on the minds of the people. How do you react to those that suffered to elect you? How do you react to their messages and calls? Is it with laughter or irritation? All these are issues we must also take into cognisance.”

Fashola assured that President Muhammadu Buhari would complete the federal Secretariat awarded by the federal government and other road projects being undertaken in Ekiti State like; Efon-Iwaraja, Ado-Aramoko- Itaore, Ado-Ifaki- Otun roads.

Like this: Like Loading...