The executive Governor of Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong has tested positive for COVID-19 after he and his family members underwent a test for the virus.

In a statement on Thursday, December 17, 2020, the Director of Press & Public Affairs to the Governor, Dr. Makut Simon Macham, said the test result indicated that Governor Lalong tested positive while all other members of his family tested negative.

While the Governor is said to be asymptomatic and has gone into isolation, his close aides are being tested.

Owing to the outcome of the result, the Governor will henceforth work from home during the period of treatment. All matters in the state requiring the Governor’s physical presence will be handled by the Deputy Governor.

Governor Lalong used the opportunity to urge all citizens of Plateau State to observe all COVID-19 protocols as the pandemic is still prevalent.

He advised citizens to apply all precautionary measures, especially during the festive period by avoiding large gatherings, using facemasks, washing hands with soap and water and adhering to personal hygiene measures.

Mr Lalong becomes the latest governor to test positive for coronavirus following other governors from Ondo, Benue, Delta, Ebonyi, Kaduna and Lagos.

Nigeria has confirmed over 75,000 cases of coronavirus and at least 1200 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

