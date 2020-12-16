The executive Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has lost two of his uncles, just within a space of 24 hours.

The deceased include Alhaji Shehu Umar, who died on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 and Alhaji Ahmadu (Ganjar) Umar who died on Monday, December 14.

The late Alhaji Shehu, who died at the age of 69, was until his death, a board member at the Gombe State Teachers Service Commission (TSC) while Alhaji Ahmadu (Ganjar) was a very prominent businessman based in the state.

The funeral prayers held at the Bello Doma Mosque on Monday and Tuesday respectively and Governor Yahaya was present at both prayers.

A statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, the Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the governor disclosed that the Speaker of the Gombe State House of Assembly, Abubakar Luggerewo, led members of the State House of Assembly while Secretary to the State Government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, led members of the State Executive Council, to the funeral prayers and subsequently paid condolences to the governor and his family.

Similarly, the state Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) caretaker Committee, Mr. NIitte Amangal, led his executive members and some local government party officials on a condolence visit to Governor Yahaya at the government house in the state capital.

Like this: Like Loading...