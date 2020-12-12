The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has invited the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, to explain the prospects of dry season farming as facilitated by CBN’s Anchor Borrowers Programme.

NGF Head of Media and Public Affairs, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, who disclosed this in a statement, yesterday, noted that the state chief executives invited Emefiele because the programme is an initiative of the CBN and the purpose is to enlighten them on the necessary steps to ensure its success in their various states.

The meeting, according to the invitation sent to the governors by the Director General of the Forum, Mr. Asishana Bayo Okauru, would finalise the agreed partnership between the Forum and the CBN, while Kebbi Sate Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, who has been midwifing the NGF group in the agriculture sector, would also provide insight on the partnership.

