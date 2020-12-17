By Sanni Onogu, Victor Oluwasegun, Gbenga Omokhunu Abuja and Okungbowa Aiwerie, Asaba

Governors across the country, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, House of Representatives Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila and other eminent Nigerians on Wednesday felicitated with President Muhammadu Buhari on his 78th birthday today.

Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola noted that despite several challenges bedeviling the country, President Buhari has made remarkable and impactful contributions to the growth and development of Nigeria.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, the governor said: “It is noteworthy to mention that, despite the noticeable challenges confronting our nation, you have made remarkable and impactful contributions to the growth and development of the country. You have been an incorruptible, honest and people-oriented leader.

“Since you assumed office, you have continued to demonstrate exceptional leadership qualities, uncommon patriotism and a high level of integrity, which have endeared you to people within and outside the country. Under your leadership, Nigeria has made steady progress in every sector of the economy.”

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, said: “As you continue to serve our nation with an uncommon sense of patriotism and unwavering dedication, I thank Almighty God for granting you a life of great accomplishments and abiding fulfillment.

“I have no doubt that as you celebrate your birthday, you will be more concerned about the myriad of challenges facing the nation and how to resolve them to the advantage of our people.”

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa said the Buhari administration had continued to make progress in some key infrastructure areas, especially the railways and the second Niger Bridge.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika, the governor said: “On the occasion of your 78th birth anniversary on December 17, 2020, I heartily rejoice with you and your family on behalf of the Government and people of Delta State.

“Your administration has demonstrated concern for the poor and vulnerable and small-scale traders across the country through the Social Investment Programmes designed to make life easier for the people.

“Your gesture of support to the states through bail-out funds and the Paris Club refunds has remained laudable as it came at a time when states were in dire need of funds to attend to some challenges, especially payment of pensions and arrears of local government workers’ salary.”

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in a congratulatory message by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, said: “…You have sacrificed the greater part of your adult life in service of our dear country. Therefore, you deserve to be celebrated…

“Your passion for Nigeria and quest for good leadership in our country made you to contest for presidential election four consecutive times before you were elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015. Your integrity and forthright attitude to governance got you another mandate in 2019.”

Senate President Ahmad Lawan noted that President Buhari, in all his years of leadership, has been showing “undeniable commitment to the unity, peace and even development of Nigeria”.

In a statement in Abuja, he said: “From the ongoing massive infrastructure projects across the country, series of programmes targeted at lifting the most vulnerable, like the social investment scheme, to the numerous bold initiatives of his government aimed at diversifying the economy, President Buhari is leveraging on his integrity and good standing with the masses to courageously guide Nigeria through a difficult phase into future prosperity.

“I urge every citizen to look at the big picture and continue to stand with the President in this patriotic mission.”

Also, Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege emphasised that President Buhari’s purposeful leadership, commitment to the cause of the masses, as exemplified in the people-oriented policies and programmes of his administration, have endeared him to many.

In a congratulatory message to the President, Omo-Agege said: “Mr. President, as you add another year today, my constituents, family and I rejoice with you for persevering stoically in the long journey thus far.

“As usual, in your Spartan way, you will not be celebrating the way most people do, but our prayer is that God Almighty will renew his grace and mercies upon you and the onerous leadership responsibility at hand.”

Gbajabiamila said President Buhari deserves to be celebrated at 78, given his commitment to a better Nigeria for the good of the citizens.

He said: “Nigeria and Nigerians have gained a lot from your wealth of experience and selfless service to the country and humanity in your 78-year sojourn on mother earth.

“As our leader, your humility, dedication to the unity of Nigeria and commitment to making the country better are unquestionable,” the Speaker said.

“Under our great party, the APC, you have redefined selfless service.”

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, said: “You are a visionary leader and a celebrated anti-corruption crusader in and outside the shores of Nigeria. You are a gift to this nation, and you deserve the best.

“I, therefore, wish you the very best of life and all it has to offer.”