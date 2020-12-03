By Duku Joel, Maiduguri

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadiya Umar Faruoq, on Wednesday presented relief materials to Borno State government for distribution to residents of Zabarmari where rice farmers were murdered on Saturday.

Hajiya Faruoq who was in Maiduguri to condole with the people, was hosted by Governor Babagana Zulum at the Government House in Maiduguri.

The minister who described the incident as shocking, said the president is saddened by the attack on innocents citizens.

She added that the president had directed her to present some relief materials to families of the victims and other affected.

“It is shocking to imagine this act of gruesome murder by the insurgents. This cannot be justified under any guise. We are all aware that our religion is against what has happened to the innocent and hardworking farmers that were not only working to feed themselves but contributing to the food security of the nation.

Hajiya Faruoq listed the items to be presented to the victims to include:13, 000 bags of 12.5kg rice (5 ½ trailer load); 13,000 bags of 12.5kg maize (5 ½ trailer load); 13,000 bags of 25kg beans (11 trailer load); 1,300 kegs of vegetable oil; 2,116 cartons of seasoning 3 trailer load; 1,083 cartons of tin tomato; and 650 bags of salt.

The minister visited Zabarmari community where she interacted with the community leaders and sympathized with them.