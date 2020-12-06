By Okwy Iroegbu-Chikezie

The Lagos State Government and the Magodo Residents Association have reached common grounds on contents of the review of Magodo Residential Scheme II Plan.

After several meetings, the two sides finally agreed to leave the estate as residential with no mixed developments, while those who had converted their uses would be made to revert to the status qou ante.

It was also agreed among others that no development would be tolerated on Magodo wetlands, CMD road would remain mixed use, while the other side of CMD road would be recovered as buffer zone for the expressway.

Speaking at the stakeholders’ meeting at the weekend, Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako said that the review of the plan of the medium residential estate was important as it bordered on sustainability of the well-planned residential area for the benefit of all.