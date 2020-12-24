By Kofoworola Belo-Osagie

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige has said no room would be created for the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to resume the nine-month strike it suspended two days ago.

He said government would pay N40 billion earned allowances to all unions by month end and N30 billion revitalization funds to universities by January 31, next year.

Speaking on a programme, Politics Today, aired by Channels Television on Wednesday, Ngige said he had structured the agreement between the union and the Federal Government in such a way that it would not fail.

Ngige said: “I have so structured the agreement in such a way that it is a win-win situation for everybody. For example, the revitalization: we have given government up to 31 of January to pay that. We have also opened a window that by end of February, we will sit down again and review the situation – nine weeks from now. So nobody is keeping anybody in suspense.

“I will not give ASUU the opportunity to go on strike because I have three biological children that suffered from this particular imbroglio we find ourselves in. I have about 15 people on my scholarship in Nigerian universities. My three biological children are here in Nigerian universities. So, I will not give them the opportunity because I will make sure the government does its own bit. I have structured the agreement in such a way that it is doable.”

Speaking on the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) – ASUU’s proposed software to replace government’s Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS), which was rejected by the union, Ngige said the solution was being tested by the NITDA and if good would be adopted. He however, added that the UTAS may still have to work with IPPIS.

Ngige added: “The agreement we now have is that it will be subjected to integrity test by the information technology experts. The government agency, National Information Technology Development Agency – that is responsible for all government technological information system is looking at the software. It is being tested. The technologists from ASUU are working with them now and as I speak to you, they have done stage one, stage two of the test.

“The stage where they are is that NITDA is that they want to test the hardware and do some consumer tests. When they make progress and the system is good, and the hardware is procured, there is no reason why the Nigerian government would not like to use it. There is no reason why we will not match or even let it have a handshake with IPPIS. And in any case, there is no way it will not have handshake with IPPIS when the money is government money,” he said.

On the non-payment of the N200 billion revitalization fund as contained in the agreement of 2013, the minister said the agreement was not implementable because Nigeria did not have the funds. He said the agreement was signed when oil price was high and Nigeria produced 2.3 million barrels of oil per day. However, he said oil prices and production had since dropped and reduced available funds to the country making it impossible to pay the money to the universities.