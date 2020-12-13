By Taofik Salako, Deputy Group Business Editor

Nigerian governments and companies have raised more than N2 trillion in new capital from the capital market this year as they sought financial buffers against global economic disruptions and adverse impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

Official data at the weekend showed that governments and companies have raised more than N2.2 trillion this year. The new capital were sourced through debts and equities.

Regulatory report at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) obtained at the weekend indicated that the capital market provided critical funding in debts and equities to governments and companies, with sustained activities through the lockdowns and disruptions occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic and global economic uncertainties.

A breakdown of the fund-raising entities showed five broad categories- Federal Government, state governments – quoted companies, fund management firms and special purpose vehicles (SPVs).

The issuers or fund-raising entities included sovereign issuances by the Federal Government, sub-national issuances by the Ondo State Government, debts and equities raising by several quoted companies, including Dangote Cement, Flour Mills of Nigeria, Consolidated Hallmark Insurance, Coronation Insurance, formerly Wapic Insurance, International Breweries and Golden Guinea Breweries.

Other corporate issuers were Abbey Mortgage Bank, C & I Leasing, UACN Property Development Company (UPDC), United Capital, AIICO Insurance, Red Star Express and Interswitch Africa One. Investment management companies such as ARM Investment Managers and Meristem Wealth Management also launched new collective investment schemes.

The market particularly provided innovative finance through SPVs to support key infrastructural development and corporate restructuring. These included issuances such as Axxela Funding 1, LAPO MFB SPV, FBNQ MB Funding SPV and Primero BRT Securitisation SPV.

Preliminary data showed that the Federal Government, which sustained a monthly savings bond issuance alongside mid to long-term general bond issuances, dominated the capital raising with nearly N1.9 trillion recorded so far. Companies raised about N364 billion in debts and equities while other issuers raised about N56 billion.

There were also many landmark transactions during the period. Nigeria’s largest quoted company and Sub-Saharan Africa’s largest cement company, Dangote Cement during the year floated its maiden bond, a N100 billion bond, the largest single corporate bond issue in the Nigerian capital market.

Dangote Cement indicated it would apply the net proceeds of the bond to refinance existing short-term debt previously applied towards cement expansion projects, working capital and general corporate purposes.

Also, International Breweries, the Nigerian subsidiary of Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev), raised N164.39 billion through a rights issue, reported to be the largest rights issue and a major indirect capital injection by a foreign investor in a Nigerian company.

Experts agreed that the capital market has important roles to play in the development of the country, and have called on the government to provide enabling environment for the capital market to lead national economic plan and development.

Managing Director, Skystone Capital & Investment Limited, Mr Ola Olabinjo, said debt capital financing is the major solution to Nigeria’s infrastructure deficit.

According to him, Nigeria’s infrastructure deficit and needs cannot be addressed with yearly budgetary allocations.

He said the quest by the Federal Government to develop the critical infrastructure needed to attract investment, growth and development could only be achieved through debt capital financing.

He urged Nigerians to embrace opportunities inherent in the debt capital in solving the lingering infrastructure deficit.

He said Nigeria could not extricate itself from infrastructural deficit if it continues to allocate and appropriate funds in the budget for building of roads, development of the educational sector, among others.

According to him, the continued allocation and appropriation in the budget for development of the critical infrastructure sector of the economy amount to paying lip service to infrastructure development.

“The budget allocation for infrastructure for the 2021 fiscal year is a drop of water in the ocean. It cannot maintain the existing infrastructure let alone develop new ones. The only way to think out of the box and think afresh is new ways of tackling infrastructure development,” Olabinjo said.

He said the government as a matter of urgency must put in place friendly and attractive business policies that would not be inimical to both local and foreign investors.

He however noted that the legal and regulatory framework must be right to attract the needed debt capital for infrastructure development.

“We need to reassess and rethink the way we go about financing projects in the domestic economy. Debt market is still a major source of financing that can bring back moribund companies,” Olabinjo said.

The investment expert said that there was $100 trillion debt fund at zero interest looking for safe environment and opportunities.

He said Egypt, Morocco and Ghana were already enjoying the funds.

According to him, Nigeria is in a better position to attract these funds due to its population size and high return on investment.

“The issues of our treaty, commercial dispute resolution, stable foreign exchange policy are key issues to be addressed to attract these funds,”Olabinjo said.