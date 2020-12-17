The ad hoc workers engaged in the grass cutting project have filed a suit against Josmon Technologies Ltd and Rholavision Engineering Ltd, a company linked to the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal.

Mr Lawal and six others were previously facing charges at the Federal High Court in Abuja over an alleged fraudulent N500 million grass-cutting contract.

The other defendants are Hamidu Lawal, Suleiman Abubakar, Apeh Monday and two companies; Rholavision Engineering Ltd and Josmon Technologies Ltd.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had accused them of fraud, criminal conspiracy and diversion of N500 million from the federal government.

The EFCC alleged that Mr Lawal, while he was the SGF, converted and awarded cumulative proceeds of grass cutting contracts worth over N500 million to companies he had interests in.

Fresh trouble for Mr Lawal

In a fresh move, the ad hoc workers, numbering 998, sued the companies at a High Court, in Yobe State, demanding their outstanding payment.

They told the court that they cleared 230 kilometres waterways blocked by typha grass from Jigawa State to Yobe, leading to Chad.

The workers are suing the two companies and three other persons for refusing to pay their money after completing the work.