Greenlight Planet Nigeria

Greenlight Planet Inc., the largest provider of solar-powered home energy products in sub-Saharan Africa and Asia, has won the ‘Award of Excellence – Power’ at the 22nd annual S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards, an annual awards program that recognizes exemplary corporate and individual innovation, leadership and superior performance. Often described as “the Oscars” of the energy industry, the S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards highlight achievement in 21 categories spanning the entire energy complex.

Greenlight Planet was selected out of twelve finalists, which were selected from a broad range of 300 energy companies from over three dozen countries who develop innovative and pioneering technology to address the world’s greatest energy challenges. The company was recognized for its innovation of a pay-as-you-go energy business in Nigeria involving a complex cash collections model that has already impacted more than 200,000 lives across the country and is poised to enable significant scale in reaching Nigeria’s 20 million under-electrified households.

“This award from S&P Global Platts is a real honour for all Greenlight Planet team members. Our team has been working harder than ever to deliver affordable, distributed solar power to families across Africa and Asia. To every Greenlighter who has been working overtime during the pandemic to stick together and make this work, this award goes out to you”, said Patrick Walsh, Chief Executive Officer at Greenlight Planet.

Companies that join the prestigious list of winners this year include ENGIE, Sempra Energy, JERA Global Markets, Wells Fargo & Company, ReNew Power, Korea Midland Power and many more.

Martin Fraenkel, President of S&P Global Platts said, “We congratulate Greenlight Planet for its win of Award of Excellence-Power. In a year that was so tumultuous, it was particularly impressive and heartening to see how this year’s group of winners re-organized around obstacles, forged ahead on ground-breaking technology, completed transformative deals and maintained focus on long-term energy sustainability. The winners, and finalists, alike, are to be congratulated for their individual and collective accomplishments.”

Earlier this year, Greenlight Planet also announced that they secured $90 million in additional funding to accelerate its Pay-As-You-Go (PAYG) solar consumer financing business.

About Greenlight Planet



Greenlight Planet is a for-profit social business that has sold over 13 million of its Sun King™ solar home energy products to off-grid customers in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia. The company reaches remote customers through unique business models involving diverse sales, distribution, service, and financing networks, including direct-to-consumer networks of micro-entrepreneurs, and more than 300 global strategic distribution partners. Greenlight Planet’s Sun King products are currently installed in over 65 countries and have served more than 60 million people. Find out more at https://www.greenlightplanet.com.

About S&P Global Platts



At S&P Global Platts, we provide the insights; you make better-informed trading and business decisions with confidence. We’re the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets. Customers in over 150 countries look to our expertise in news, pricing and analytics to deliver greater transparency and efficiency to markets. S&P Global Platts coverage includes oil and gas, power, petrochemicals, metals, agriculture and shipping.



S&P Global Platts is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for companies, governments and individuals to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit http://spglobal.com/platts.