Our Reporter

IT was a night of music, drinks, food, networking at the Sandwich Magazine inaugural event, held in Lagos, last Sunday.

The event treats Lagosians to an exciting and delicious menu specifically designed to titillate the tastebuds included the local Agege bread served with Akara (beancake) and Sir Kensington’s Ketchup brand.

The fourth edition of the magazine titled, The African Scramble Issue boasts of impressive contributions from African minds living in Africa on this project, highlighted the economic issues affecting Africa, Neocolonialism, Class disparities.

The issue also highlights the reason behind working only with Africans living in Africa for this special edition; the inflow of foreign currency into the economy to show that there’s more to Africa than corruption as perceived by the western world.

In attendance is a renowned Nigerian-American culinary guru, Tunde Wey, and Ruth Gebreyesus, who are dubbed as guest authors.

Read Also: GEELY brands get Autocar magazine awards

Speaking on the project, Wey said the special edition of the Magazine is a mix of African delicacies.

“Food has history and because the implications of using a familiar sandwich might obscure the narratives we are most interested in – a po’boy sandwich, for example, might demand stories about race and class politics in the American South- this issue required something different,” he said.

Continuing he said, “Food has history and most ingredients, impacted as they are a global trade, hold histories of tumult. The trajectory of this history often begins with a tentative first contact, then marches onto slavery, which is later renamed colonialism.

“I hope that events like this will further help address the narrative of classism and eventually change the perception of Africans and Africa”.

On the challenge of creating the content, Gebreyesus described the entire project as being desperate.

“The logistics of making this issue were first impacted by our primary work-filmmaking. It was quite a lot working across international time zones. On this issue, while also securing financing financial and distribution for our docuseries.