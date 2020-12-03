A Civil Society Organisation, Association for National Development and Growth (ANDEG), yesterday condemned alleged plans to mobilise for a second round of #EndSARS protest across the country, warning that such moves may lead to unprecedented disaster if not shelved or resisted by the government.







President of the group, Rauf Aroyehun, said it got information that youths were proposing to stage a second phase of the protest against police brutality on December 7, which is expected to ground activities in the states.







ANDEG said intelligence reports it gathered showed that the proposed December 7 protest has been hijacked right from its planning stage by those who want to use the gathering to instigate massive civil unrest that can compel regime change and disintegration of the country.







He said: “There are plans to use the exercise to set more police stations on fire, burn BRT buses, attack the airport and effect wanton destruction of lives and properties to destabilise the government. The demands in the second phase of the exercise will call for the resignation of the president and a number of other top government officials over insecurity and current state of the economy.”







He added that efforts are being made with other CSOs to see that the Federal Government responds favourably to the legitimate and noble demands to end police brutality in the country.

free all #EndSARS protesters, compensate victims of police brutality, resolve ASUU crisis, and provide job opportunities for youths among other demands.







While calling on government to do everything within its powers to stop the protest, Rauf appealed to the youths to stay calm and be patient for government to roll out its programmes.