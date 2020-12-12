The convener Mrs. Beatrice Yesufu at the event, with the sewing machines distributed to the widows.



The Christian Widows Widowers Empowerment (CWWE) has given out 10 sewing machines to widows to uplift their standard of life. The presentation was made during the organisation’s annual conference with the theme, capacity building to support widow economic advancement in Africa.

Speaking at the event, which held at Jesus House, Ajao Estate, Lagos, the founder of the initiative, Mrs. Beatrice Yesufu stressed on the needs for widows to be supported, while calling a organisations and agencies to come to the aid of poor widows and render assistance to the initiative.

According to Yesufu, a graduate from the Lagos State University and a widow, “no organisation can stand alone for long without support from the people, we need to support the widows, we need to reach out and empower them. The widow needs to be empowered, so they won’t come begging all the time.”

“Over the years the we have empowered thousands of widows and given them reason to work. There have been free online training for the past two years which has been made available by the initiative, which the widows do not pay a dim to join and learn.”

She further expressed gratitude to collaborators of the initiative over the years for their good work, “I want to thank those who have supported the movement over the years and I’m using this opportunity to call upon various establishment churches, mosques, hospitals and banks to help with the growth of the widow’s association worldwide, they need our support in this trying time.”

Another speaker at the event Mrs. Helen Oyitoso encouraged widows not to see themselves as nonentities to the society, rather they should always think positively as help is on the way. She added that widow’s are like endangered species and they need to be supported and taken care of, while she urged the widows to always have faith and stay safe.”

Other speakers present at the event include Dr. Karen Johnson, Mrs. Ndidi Nwuneli, Mr. Olaitan Olubiyi and Sen. Babara Robinson who is a renowned publisher and enjoined the widows not to give up despite their challenges.