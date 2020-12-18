A non-governmental organisation, Encouragers International Charity, has given out food items to 80 widows, youths and old persons to mark its 15th anniversary.







The organisation also reawarded the market leader of Jakande Estate community, S.M. Adebiyi, Moyo Fadeyibi, a media practitioner and five others, for their selfless service to humanity.







The founder and mission director, Sunday Udogwu, said the NGO recognised the impact of the awardees to the community and they were being encouraged to do more.







Adebiyi thanked the group for the gesture and its humanitarian activities in the community.