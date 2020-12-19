By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

A Nongovernmental Organisation, NGO, Citizens Action for Good Governance, CAGG, Friday, hailed President Muhammadu Buhari over rescue of kidnapped Katsina school boys from their captors.

This was contained in a statement signed by the National Coordinator, CAGG, Nazir Galadanchi, where the group made it known that the security of Nigeria is under control as the Buhari-led administration is doing all within its powers to ensure Nigeria and Nigerians are well secured and protected despite the bluff of bandits and insurgents.

The statement also acknowledged role played by Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari, the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu and other service chiefs in the release of the boys after much negotiation with their captors.

Masari had earlier confirmed the release of 340 students of Government Science Secondary School (GSSS) Kankara, and were heading to Katsina from a forest the abductors kept them.



It will be recalled that over 300 students of Government Secondary Science School, Kankara were abducted last Friday night, which the gunmen shot policemen guarding entrance to the school.

The statement reads in part, “We were all traumatized and anxious by the kidnap of over 300 students of Government Secondary Science School in Kankara, Katsina State on December 11, 2020 by gunmen later claimed to be members of the Boko Haram sect.

“We condemned the kidnap of innocent boys that same day, and were sure of their release with prayers to God for their unconditional release.

“We were excited and rejoicing by receiving the news on Thursday of their rescue following President Muhammadu’s tenacity and resolve to rescue the boys and hand them over to their parents and families.

“This is highly commendable and we salute Mr President for his doggedness and mobilization of the military to make this rescue and release happen. Though the experience of the boys and their families including the Governor of Katsina State was painful for the days the boys were kidnapped.

“We also appreciate the Governor of Katsina State for his commitment and all he did as Chief Security Officer of the State to ensure the release of the boys. We also extend this appreciation to the IGP Mohammed Adamu and other service chiefs. The military are really on ground for this act of gallantry and bravery they displayed to rescue the boys. We salute them and desire to see more of this for so many Nigerians that have been kidnapped across the country.”

However, the group called on government and religious institution in Katsina State to check up with the boys and ensure any negative doctrine passed to them within the period of their stay with their captors should be disabused and corrected, and also treat them psychologically.

Vanguard News Nigeria