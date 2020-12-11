The Companion (Association of Muslim Men in Business and Professions) has commended the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON) for the initiative to make Saudi immigration screen of Nigerian pilgrims in Nigeria, otherwise known as Makkah Route Initiative (MRI).

National Amir of Companion, Alhaji Thabit Wale Sonaike, who led the delegation on a courtesy visit at NAHCON’s headquarters in Abuja, commended the chairman of NAHCON, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, and board members on their successes since assumption of duty.

Sonaike also applauded the decision to refund the hajj fares to pilgrims for the aborted 2020 pilgrimage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He prayed for excellent service delivery and performance during the hajj 2021 and assured the commission of their support and prayers towards achieving a successful Hajj operation.

Sonaike said the association would always monitor the performance and activities of the commission and support it towards achieving success.

He urged the commission to reduce the hajj fare, the number of days spent by pilgrims in Saudi Arabia, actualise its determination to establish the Hajj Training Institute, the digital transformation of hajj operations in Nigeria, and the take-off of Hajj Saving Scheme.

NAHCON boss, Hassan, also expressed his appreciation for their prayers, and said that during his tenure, there will be no discrimination towards achieving the success of Hajj operation in Nigeria as all Muslims have the same goal adding, “We will interact not based on who you are, but what you do.”

Commissioners Alhaji Nura Yakasai and Alhaji Hardawa assured the group of NAHCON’s priority of enhancing its staff with capacity building for the improvement of hajj operations in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the newly elected executive of the Association of Hajj and Umrah Operators of Nigeria (AHUON) also visited the commission to show gratitude to NAHCON’s management for the cordial relationship they enjoyed during the last election of the association.

The leader of the delegation and newly elected Zonal President, Alhaji Usman Ambursa, assured the commission of synergy, support, and assistance for a successful hajj operation and promised to strategise on the issues facing the association.