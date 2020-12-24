



Conference of Igbo Professionals Worldwide (COIPOW) has joined in the clamour for Nigerian President of Igbo extraction in 2023, saying it is time for it.

However, it condemned the activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, asking governors of the South East region, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and well-meaning Igbo citizens to rise against the proscribed group by denouncing it wholeheartedly.

The group, which flayed the formation of Eastern Security Network (ESN) by Kanu, also urged the leadership of the region to rise against the action.

In a statement, yesterday, signed by its National President, Prof. Patrick Kalu, and National Secretary, Dr. Uche Mbaka, the group described ESJN as Illegal and expressed fear that the militia outfit might worsen the security situation of the South East.

It explained that its position came following an emergency national meeting in Awka, Anambra State, on Tuesday.

“We wish to express profound appreciation to key Igbo leaders that attended our recent emergency meeting in Awka, where we deliberated and agreed on pushing for Igbo presidency come 2023.

“This is the sure way to go and not the way the acclaimed leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, wants it. The ‘gunpoint approach’ by Kanu is certainly not the way out and he must be told so loud and clear,” it said.

According to the group, Igbo people deserve the presidency this time around.

““They have all it takes to produce the next president of Nigeria and that is what we should be pushing for now with one strong voice in unity and sincerity of purpose.

“We cannot be demanding president of Nigeria on one hand, and on the other hand supporting IPOB, which is fraudulently financed by Kanu and his agents to destabilise a united Nigeria through secession and a parallel security organisation.”The group tasked the Federal Government to take necessary steps to stop criminality in the South East.

