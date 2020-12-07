In a bid to tackle the challenges of menstrual hygiene among teenage girls, Girls With Period initiative has launched the ‘Pink Box Project’, which will provide sanitary pad dispensers in toilets at public places like churches, mosques, markets and social hubs.







According to the Project Manager, Patricia Okopi, the initiative focuses on girls, to teach them about sex education, importance of education, career choices, self-esteem, menstrual health and hygiene, as well as distribution of free sanitary hygiene kits.







She said: “A lot of girls lack self-confidence during menstruation. Most of them face stigma during situations where they are stained. But we are trying to remove that stigma so that every girl on her period will embrace and own it. It is something that must happen to a woman, if you don’t have a period, that is when you should be shy or embarrassed.”







She said donation boxes would be in many public spots so that people who are privileged can drop tokens that can be used to refill the sanitary pad dispensers and also reach out to more girls and women in rural areas.







The Promotion and Event Manager of Tejuosho Shopping Centre, Mr. Thompson Tom, urged parents to discuss and introduce talks of body changes early to their wards so they can be mentally ready and confident in their body.

