By Toba Adedeji, Osogbo

A body, the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), has resolved to seek the rescue of the 333 abducted students through indefinite protest in front of President Muhammadu Buhari’s home in Daura, Katsina State.

It said it was already mobilising people, including parents of the kidnapped pupils, in all the northern states for the purpose.

The group’s Spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, made this known while featuring on Rave FM ‘Frank Talk” programme, in Osogbo, Osun State yesterday.

He also stressed the need for the Presidency to reshuffle the security architecture to curtail the killings and banditry in the North.

His words: “When the massacre of rice farmers happened in Borno State recently, nothing was done; so our final decision in the North now is to mobilise for self-protection.

“People cannot sit down, fold their arms and be killed. The security system in the country is no longer reliable. If over 600 pupils can be kidnapped at a point when the President is in that state, it means we have no government.

“The Federal Government is no longer reliable, This administration has failed. If we like it or not, it is not going to do anything for this country.

“It is unfortunate that Buhari has not deemed it necessary to identify with the victims. Even if had to trek, he ought to have visited the scene. Insensitivity and lack of accountability is the order of the day for this administration of President Buhari.

“We are therefore mobilising the parents of the missing children and other people from all the northern states to march to Daura, sit in front of the house of the President until he brings back those boys.

“We are going to protest indefinitely. We have our converging point and people are coming already. We are already in chaos and anarchy in the North.

“Our security system has broken down. Buhari led us to protest when the Chibok girls were kidnapped during the administration of Goodluck Jonathan.”