By Onimisi Alao, Yola

A group has raised alarm over alleged killings in parts of the North which are not being reported by either the regular media or social platforms.

The group, Northern Youth Leaders Forum (NYLF) says the killings, which mostly take place around the Northeast and Northwest, go unnoticed because reporters risk the wrath of the killers.

National Chairman of the group, Elliot Afiyo, who stated this at a news briefing in the Adamawa State capital, Yola, said Nigerians, being unaware of such silent killings, live in false sense of security.

He said, “We are very much concerned with the security challenges of insurgency, kidnapping, and banditry in the country, particularly in the Northwest and Northeast.

“We are pained that human beings are being slaughtered like chicken on a daily basis. The massive killings in Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina and Kebbi states which are on a daily basis are not reported for fear of being killed by the bandits.”

He accused government of not making enough efforts to address the situation and called for complete overhauling of the security architecture of the country.

Afiyo said his members, whose number he put at 4.8 million around the country, put in a lot of effort in fighting back and preventing EndSARS looters from their targets during the last EndSARS looting.