Our Reporter

THE Women at Risk International Foundation (WARIF) has begun another ‘no violence march’ as part of events to make this year’s 16 days activism for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and Girls.

Group founder Kemi DaSilva-Ibru said due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the #WARIFNoTolerance march will be done differently.

“Participants, friends, survivors and supporters of WARIF are encouraged to wear their No Tolerance T-shirts and march, jog, walk or run at home, on the bridge or in the streets to raise awareness on sexual violence. Influencers like Kate Henshaw, Temi Otedola, Rita Dominic, RMD, Chioma Akpotha, Chigul and many others have also joined us to take a stand against rape and sexual violence this year.

“The rise of the COVID-19 pandemic brought about a shadow pandemic evidenced by a spike in the rate of sexual and domestic violence cases as survivors were forced to quarantine with their abusers. This increases the urgency of ensuring essential services are available and offered free by the organisation, and why WARIF must continue to raise awareness to the prevalence of this menace.”

WARIF launched the No Tolerance Campaign last year to address the prevalence of violence against girls and women in communities across Nigeria.