Daily News

Group urges e-business strategy for SMEs

By
0
group-urges-e-business-strategy-for-smes
Views: Visits 3

By Daniel Essiet

The  President, Association of Micro Entrepreneurs of Nigeria (AMEN), Prince Saviour Iche, has called for increased government support for a national e-business strategy aimed at encouraging small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) outside of the Information Communication Technology (ICT) sector to use ICTs to maximise their competitiveness.

With dwindling finances, Iche said small businesses  need support to explore online presence  as they  contribute significantly to the economic and social development by fostering entrepreneurship and generating employment opportunities both at urban as well as rural level.

As   the   costs   of      communication   and   transportation  decrease,  and  the  demand  for  immediacy  increases, he  said SMEs have to  turn  to  e-commerce   and   e-platforms   to   reach   clients.

According to him, not all micro enterprises  have maximum access to computers and the Internet to  derive the full potential from  such  technologies.

He said there were small  businesses  with little or no e-commerce experience, that want to  start selling online, calling for  empowerment to  change their business model, and diversify their sales channels and revenue streams beyond traditional brick-and-mortar.

He added that businesses must recognise that it is a major competitiveness issue,urging government to support  them to adjust to changes which have seen increasing numbers of large firms and private sector organisations purchasing online.

He urged the  government assessed the barriers to effective usage of ICTs by SMEs and micro enterprises.

He said e-commerce, as a medium, has been able to multiply upstream and downstream integration possibilities for a seller or a service provider.

Telecoms: Between waves and anxieties

Previous article

Embraer releases payload guidelines for COVID-19 vaccines

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News