Citizens with disabilities have urged states to enact laws to remove barriers that hinder them from enjoying equal rights as citizens rather than being discriminated against and marginalized on the basis of their disabilities.

The Executive Director of the Center For Citizens With Disabilities (CDD), Mr David Anyaele, who made the call in Umuahia Abia state capital commended the federal government under president Muhammadu Buhari for enacting the disabilities law and also setting up a Commission to implement its provisions.

Anyaele decried that only about ten states have enacted this law noting that in the case of Abia, the bill has been undergoing legislative processes.



He urged the Abia State Independent Electoral Commission to provide people with disabilities the conducive environment/facilities to participate in, vote and be voted for in the scheduled state Local Government poll December 18.

According to him persons with disabilities should not be subjected to long time queuing before casting their votes.

His words: “Election materials, campaign jingles and posters should be translated into forms they can easily read, interpret and comprehend.”