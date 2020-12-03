Some groups have called on governments and critical stakeholders to ease access to education for young girls to raise valuable women that would influence their generation.







Coordinator, Kiddies Mirror Initiative, Ms. Felicia Owolo said this in her remarks during an event organised for young girls in conjunction with Tony Makolo Foundation in Lagos.







She said that the groups’ focus were on the girl-child and youths to equip them on career awareness, child rights and leadership skills, among others.







Acknowledging the fact that education is the bedrock of knowledge, and with the large number of out-of-school female children, who faced abuses and molestation, she maintained that there was a need to concentrate on the disadvantaged areas.







To this end, she pointed out that it is imperative for government at all levels to rise and defend the girl-child and women against all forms of violence.







In his remarks, Founder, Tony Makolo Foundation, Anthony Obi, who urged the girls to develop their potential and become purposeful, said the foundation is building a society with collaborators to ensure the girl-child is empowered.







Chief Executive Officer, Foliotech Institute, Olufolahan Olumide, advised the girl-child and women to make themselves relevant and get empowered on rights, skills and opportunities.