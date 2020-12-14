Toba Adedeji, Osogbo

Following the mass abduction of over 300 pupils of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Kastina State, Coalition of Northern Groups have resolved to commenced protest indefinitely in front of the house of President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura.

The Groups said that they are mobilising people from all northern states to the house of President Buhari noting that some people are on the ground for the protest.

The Spokesperson of the groups, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman featuring on Rave FM, in Osogbo capital of Osun State on Monday during a talk show, ‘Frank Talk’ monitored by our correspondent revealed that the parents of the abducted pupils and other people from the north will march to the house of Buhari in Daura and protest indefinitely until those that were kidnapped return home.

Suleiman stressed that there is a need for the presidency to reshuffle the security architecture.

His words: “When the massacre happened in Borno State recently, nothing was done, so our final decision in the north now is that we are mobilising for self-protection. People cannot set down, fold their arms and be killed. The security system in the country is no longer reliable. If over 600 people can kidnap at a point when the president is in that state it means we have no government. The Federal Government are no longer reliable, this administration has filled either we like it or not and is not going to do anything for this country.

“In 2014 when a bomb blast happened in Yanyan, Abuja while President Goodluck Jonathan was in Kano, it went viral that the president doesn’t have a human feeling because he could not leave Kano to Abuja over the incident. But, unfortunately, Buhari did not identify with the victims. Even if he should trek, he ought to have visited the scene. Insensitivity and lack of accountability is the order of the day for this administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We are mobilising the parents of the missing children and other people from all the northern states to march to Daura, sit in front of the house of President until he brings back those boys. We are going to protest indefinitely. We have our converging point and people are coming already. We are already in chaos and anarchy in the north. Our security system has broken down. Buhari led us to protest when the Chibok girls were kidnapped during the administration of Goodluck Jonathan.”