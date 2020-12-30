By Kelvin Osa-Okunbor

Guinness at the weekend donated hundreds of bags of maize and sorghum as well as cartons of its product Malta to communities in Rigasa and Kudanda communities in Igbabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The programme was part of the 30th Anniversary celebrations of the brand – Malta Guinness.

In a statement, the company said the items were received by households in the two communities by Chief Bagudu Galadiman, the Sarkin Kudandan and Jarman Gbagyi, who is also from Kudandan.

Architect Mahammed Aminu Idris, who is Dangakadiman Zazzau, District Head from Rigasa received on behalf of the community.

The firm’s Area Manager Kaduna, Danjuma Bigun, emphasised that the brand was committed to the development of our communities.

He said: “We believe that our contribution will, in no small way, make a difference in the lives of the members of the community as we approach the festive season.”

According to Penni Vakkai, Head of North Division, Guinness Nigeria, Penni Vakkai, Malta Guinness is celebrating 30 years of touching lives.

He said the company in the spirit of that celebration is determined to share goodness with as many people.

The leaders of Rigasa and Kudanda communities expressed gratitude to the brand for living up to its commitment to spreading goodness and impacting the lives of the community residents.