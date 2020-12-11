To honor some of its key distributors, retailers and wholesalers across the country, Guinness Nigeria recently awarded prizes to winners of its elite promo exercise which kicked off in November 2019 and was concluded in March 2020.

The brand deemed it fit to reward its International Premium Spirits Distributors who have demonstrated commitment, hard work, dedication to partnership and business excellence thereby contributing to the growth and profitability of Guinness Nigeria.

Speaking at the presentation of awards, Commercial Director, Guinness Nigeria, Adebayo Alli, said that Guinness Nigeria is committed to recognizing and celebrating excellence which is why we reward individuals who strive to go above and beyond the call of duty. “Our distributors are like our support systems and we set up a reward scheme like the Elite promo to encourage them to continue to innovate and reinvent themselves.

The winning distributors, wholesalers and retailers were presented their rewards recently in Port-Harcourt, Abuja and Lagos. Some of the prizes won were a Hyundai Santa FE SUV, a fully detached duplex in a high brow location in Lagos, generator sets and shopping vouchers worth over N200,000”.