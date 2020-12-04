An irate mob has lynched one of the two suspected armed robbers who killed a cyclist after snatching his bike in Ibadan.

The death of the motorcyclist created tension in the area, prompting the angry mob to go after the suspected robbers.

The youths, in the process of taking the law into their hands, succeeded in killing one of the robbers, while the other ran for his life.

It was gathered that the alleged robbers who robbed at Olomi area were lynched with clubs, stones and other dangerous objects. The bodies of the deceased were evacuated by officials of the state ministry of Environment and deposited in one of the mortuaries in the state.

The Oyo State Public Relations Officer, SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the development to Vanguard, revealing that the suspected robbers were lynched with dangerous weapons.

He said, “The guys were two.They went and snatched a motorcycle at Olomi area of Ibadan. And they were on the trail. They were caught at 110 roundabouts where the mob clamped down on the two of them.

“One escaped and the other one was not lucky, and they beat him to death and set him ablaze there. The motorcycle has been recovered and moved to the Oluyole Police station and the Divisional Police Officer is making frantic efforts to meet with the Ministry of Environment to evacuate the corpse to the mortuary while investigation has commenced on the matter to know the remote cause why they went and rob the okada operator.“

