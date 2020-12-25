The younger sister of an Oyo State House of Assembly member representing Egbeda State Constituency, Sunkammi Babalola, has been kidnapped in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

The victim, Tejumade Babalola, was abducted by unknown gunmen at Monatan area of Ibadan on Monday while returning from work in the evening.

Ms Babalola was accosted while on a commercial motorcycle by gunmen who shot sporadically into the air.

Confirming the incident, the victim’s brother told PREMIUM TIMES that three men in a Toyota car kidnapped his sister and his whereabouts is unknown since Monday.

Although he did not speak to our correspondent about the ransom the kidnappers are demanding, those who are close to the family said the kidnappers have reached out, demanding N20 million ransom.

Also, the state police spokesperson, Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the incident in a statement made available to journalists on Friday.

He also said a suspect had been arrested and currently being quizzed by the anti-kidnapping squad of the Oyo Police Command.

“One Jumoke Babalola Oludele ‘f’ age 35 yrs that was kidnapped while returning from her shop by an unknown armed men, one suspect arrested after the anti-kidnapping squad of the Oyo Police Command swung into action.”

“The suspect is currently being quizzed to obtain useful information. Effort intensified to rescue the hostage and also to arrest the culprits. Further development shall unfold soonest.”