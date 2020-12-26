Armed men on Saturday abducted a nursing mother at Gujungu town in Taura Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

Residents told PREMIUM TIMES that the gunmen invaded the community around 2:00 a.m., wielding sophisticated weapons. They, thereafter, went to the residence of Basiru Inusa and abducted his wife.

A resident identified the victim as Habashiyya, saying she delivered a baby boy a month ago before she was abducted in the night, leaving behind the breastfeeding toddler, the source said, asking not to be named, for security reasons.

The police spokesperson in Jigawa, Audu Jinjiri, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES, stating that the police received the report about eight hours after the abduction.

Mr Jinjiri said receiving reports hours after a kidnap incident, it will be difficult for security agents to trace the criminals and rescue the victims.

The police received the report lately from the father of the abducted woman as her husband fled during the midnight attack and is yet to return home, as of the time the police gave the update on the incident.

The official urged residents to report to the nearest security outpost kidnap incident, timely. He said this will give the security officials an ample chance to trace the gunmen.

The latest development adds to the rising insecurity across Jigawa, over the weeks.