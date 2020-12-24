Jumoke Oludele, the younger sister to Sunkanmi Babalola, the Deputy Majority Leader in the Oyo State House of Assembly, has been abducted by gunmen and whisked to an unknown location.

It was gathered that Jumoke was kidnapped on Monday night around Oniguguri junction, beside Lion of Judah, Iyana Church, Monatan area of Ibadan, while coming from her shop.

While the lawmaker has said Jumoke was driving her car when the incident happened, other reports say she was riding on a commercial motorcycle when the suspected gunmen swooped on her.

A family member who spoke to newsmen and wanted his identity masked said the suspected kidnappers had reached out to the family and demanded ₦20 million in exchange for Jumoke’s freedom.

Her elder brother disclosed that the family had since reported the incident.

“According to information, three gunmen in a white Toyota Camry kidnapped her. I was told that the abductors shot into the air twice and forced her from her car into theirs.

“I have not heard anything, but we are still hoping to get a positive response from them; they contacted a member of the family but the terms and conditions are yet to be agreed upon,”

However, the Police Public Relations Officer, Oyo State Command, Olugbenga Fadeyi, has said he is not aware Jumoke was kidnapped as the police station in the area where the incident happened had been razed during the #EndSARS protest in the state.

Like this: Like Loading...