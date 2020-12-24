A 70-year-old Journalist, Mr Mike Ndu, from Ogbunike, Oyi local government area of Anambra State was abducted alongside other passengers at the Okene-Lokoja highway en route Abuja on Monday.

After the gunmen called to the demand a ransom of N50 million, in exchange for the freedom of the journalist, who has in the past worked with the Pointer Newspaper in Delta State, Enterprise Magazine based in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, The Nation Newspaper and Madonna FM Radio, Okija, the family has raised an alarm.

Confirming the development, his nephew, Mr John Ndu, said the occurrence had devastated not only the family but the entire community

He noted that the septuagenarian, at 7:20 am on Monday, boarded a Wazobia commercial bus at Onitsha, to visit his sick wife at Abuja, however, bandits in the Okene area diverted the vehicle.

“Throughout his journey, his family members were in contact with him, until around 3 pm, when his phone was no longer reachable.

“Nobody heard from him again till, Tuesday, 22nd December 2020, when a strange number called his elder brother, Sir Joseph. C Ndu, demanding for a ransom of N50 million or his brother, Mike would go down.

“His children resident in Abuja had visited the Company, Wazobia park in Gwagwalada Abuja, where the Manager, one Mr Ifeanyi Smart said the company would assist with every useful information,” John Ndu said

The family have called on security agents to help rescue the 70-year-old Journalist because he has serious underlying ailments.

“We call on Nigeria security agencies to deploy their intelligence network, to assist the family in rescuing our father and uncle,” they appealed.

