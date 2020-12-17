By Davies Iheamnachor – Port Harcourt

Unidentified gunmen have assassinated a yet to be identified man in Rivers State.

The incident happened around 3:30 pm at Evo road, Government Reserved Area, GRA, Phase 2, Port Harcourt.

The victim, who is yet to be identified was driving in a Kia Optima car, with registration number KUJ-713 AR, Abuja plate number, before he was accosted and shot dead by the assailants.

It is was gathered that the killers had trailed their victim to the spot before double-crossing and shooting their target through the car’s windscreen.

However, a Port Harcourt based activist, Fyneface Dumnamene, has condemned the act, noting that the development was not good for the society at the time.

Dumnamene, who is the leader, Youth Advocacy Centre, said: “This kind of killing was gradually fading out of Rivers State and out of our polity.

“So, its resurgence speaks volume and further exposes the level of insecurity across the country. This is condemnable irrespective of the level of provocation.

“I urge citizens to use legal means including the courts to seek redress when provoked other than resorting to outright assassination and other forms of brutal expression of anger.”

The Commissioner of Police in the State, CP Joseph Mukan, who confirmed the development said the victim was trailed from a bank where he went to withdraw an undisclosed amount of money.

Mukan said: “The criminals followed the victim from a bank where he went to withdraw money. While they were chasing him he lost control of the steering and ran into a ditch.

“The criminals met him there and killed him. They did not take the money he withdrew. There were two people in the car when the incident happened. The other person sustained injuries and he is receiving treatment.

“At the moment we have recovered the corpse of the victim and his car. We have commenced investigation to get the killers. We have gone to the bank to get footage of the outside the CCTV camera may have captured.”

Vanguard News Nigeria