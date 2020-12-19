…3 Policemen, 5 guards, aides

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

AS Nigerians were celebrating the release of 344 students of Government Senior Secondary School Kankara, Katsina State, abducted by bandits, gunmen, yesterday, took the insecurity situation in the country a notch higher.

They attacked the convoy of the Emir of Kaura Namoda in Zamfara State, Alhaji Sanusi Muhammadu Asha, killing three police men, and five of his guards and aides.

Reports said after escaping death by whiskers, the emir sought refuge at a police station in neighbouring Katsina State. Those killed during the attack were the emir’s driver, two palace guards, three police escorts and two others.

They were killed at midnight by the gunmen along Zaria-Funtua road on Thursday night while going back to Kaura-Namoda in Zamfara State.

Palace sources told journalists that the emir was returning from Abuja when he was ambushed by the gunmen.

“The Emir had to spend the night at the Funtua police station in Katsina State,” a source said. One of the killed aides was a district head in Kaura Namoda Emirate.

The dead were buried yesterday ,according to Muslim injunctions. However, a BBC Hausa report said the emir’s convoy was ambushed at Unguwan Jabir near Funtua.

A source told the BBC Hausa that the emir’s driver and police orderly survived the attack. The police commissioner in Zamfara state, Mr.Usman Nagogo, confirmed the killing to the BBC Hausa service.

