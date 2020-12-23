Armed men early Wednesday engaged the police in a shootout during the successful kidnap of a businessman, Abdullahi Kalos, at Minjibir town, Minjibir Local Government Area of Kano State.

The spokesperson of Minjibir local government council Tasi’u Dadin-Duniya, told PREMIUM TIMES that the gunmen stormed the town around 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

He said the gunmen exchanged fire with police operatives before they overpowered them and burnt their patrol vehicle.

According to him, the gunmen had earlier invaded the residence of a civil servant in the state, Ali Mu’azzam, and tied him up.

The gunmen also demanded money from Mr Mu’azzam.

He said when they realised he did not have money, they dragged him to take them to the residence of Mr Kalos whom they then abducted.

The spokesperson of the Kano police command, Abdullahi Kiyawa, confirmed the incident. He told PREMIUM TIMES that the police received information around 2 a.m. that gunmen had abducted two persons.

He said after a fierce gun duel with the bandits, the police succeeded in rescuing one of the victims, Mr Mu’azzam.

He, however, said the gunmen abducted Mr Kalos and burnt the police patrol vehicle in the encounter.

The kidnap is the latest in Kano State and adds to the worsening security situation across Nigeria.

PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday reported how some suspected kidnappers abducted a nursing mother and her baby after killing a vigilante at Falgore town, Rogo Local Government Area of Kano State.

At least 290 people were kidnapped across Nigeria in November.