Yinka Adeniran, Ibadan

A businessman, Mr Wole Agboola has been abducted on his farm at Abaodo Area, Olukitibi Village, Akinyele local government, Ibadan, Oyo state.

The abduction which took place on Monday was said to have been carried out by suspected gunmen who wore army uniform.

According to a source who was privy to the incident, Agboola was taken away at gunpoint on his farm located around the Kola Daisi University, on the Ibadan-Oyo Express road axis of the state.

The source said, the gunmen numbering about six with guns and cutlasses led 47 years old Agboola into the bush after harassing all the persons working on the farm including the farm guard.

It was not clear if the abductor left Agboola alone but some of the workers on the farm are said to be currently missing.

A family source hinted that the case has been reported at Moniya- police station as well as to the Amotekun corps.

As at the time of filling this report, the family source said the abductors have not reached back to the family members on the whereabouts of Agboola.

Efforts to reach out to the police Spokesperson, Olugbenga Fadeyi proved abortive as calls put through to his lines were not picked.