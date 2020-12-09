There was pandemonium in Ohorhe community, Uvwie council area of Delta state, Tuesday, as three teachers were reportedly kidnapped by gunmen dressed in military uniform from Ohorhe Secondary School.

The suspected kidnappers were reported to have gained entrance into the school’s premises in a gold-coloured Highlander SUV.

It was gathered that they hovered in the school compound and held teachers and students hostage for hours before storming into one of the staff rooms and abducted the teachers.

The school management, on seeing the military uniform, had assumed that the gunmen were military personnel.

According to The Guardian, the hoodlums were a gang of four. But only three stepped out to carryout the plan, wielding sophisticated guns.

Recounting the ordeal, a source in the community said the gunmen threatened to shoot at the community youths who tried to confront them on getting wind of the incident.

An eyewitness said the gunmen in military uniform drove into the school and headed to the staff room, where the teachers were relaxing and abducted three of them, others and students before escaping through alternative exits.

“I was in the village for a visit and sitting with my brothers before we heard that kidnappers invaded the community school. So, we ran to the school, but before we got there, the abductors had already gone. We met the teachers and they said some gunmen came to the school in army uniform and in a gold coloured Highlander and abducted three teachers.”

“The gunmen were dressed in military uniform. They were four in the Jeep including the driver. They were there for sometime They threatened to kill us if any of us shout. Teachers and students were afraid of being killed. They were armed with good guns”.

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the incident.

