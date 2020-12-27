A paramount royal father, Igwe Emmanuel Mba, was shot to death in Oruku community in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State by unknown gunmen.

It was gathered that the gunmen who claimed they were from the Force Headquarters in Abuja invaded the community and moved to where the royal father was presiding over a meeting on Boxing Day and shot him.

The ‘policemen’ led by one Inspector Danladi, also took away one Mr. Agozie Ani from the Oruku Townhall where the deceased traditional ruler was addressing a meeting of the natives, Nigerian Tribune reports.

The gunmen who came in an SUV and a Sienna bus at about 2 pm sought to see the Igwe whom they shot on the thigh immediately they identified him.

Eyewitnesses say the gunmen were accompanied by three natives of Oruku identified as Emmanuel Nwobodo, Onyema Edeh and Sunday Onunze who also left in the vehicles that brought the armedmen.

After shooting the Igwe, the gunmen began renting bullets in the air and attempted to arrest some of the natives, a development that caused pandemonium in the area.

The bleeding royal father was taken away by the armed men to the Parklane hospital, Enugu but Igwe Mba could not be admitted due to lack of bed space.

They were referred to the National Orthopedic Hospital, Enugu but on arrival, doctors at the Emergency Unit only confirmed the royal father dead.

The royal father who was elected by his community on December 26, 2019, bled to death before he could get medical attention and his corpse was deposited at the hospital’s morgue.

After elders of the community checked with the state police command headquarters to ascertain the identity and motive of the “invading policemen” and they were told that there was no such entry made at any police station to that effect, angry youths went on a revenge mission.

The mob attacked the homes of some indigenes believed to be behind the murder of the royal father. Four houses were reportedly burnt down.

Vehicles parked within the affected premises were not spared as the mob set them ablaze too.

The Enugu State Police Command is yet to react to the development.

