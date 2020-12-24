By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Three Police Officers and two others were Thursday morning shot dead by unknown gunmen who invaded the private residence of the Chairman of Katsina-Ala Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state, Mr. Alfred Atera in Katsina-Ala town.

The Chairman who was said to be at his residence at the time of the attack escaped death narrowly as he was smuggled out of the house during the exchange of gunfire.

Vanguard gathered from an eyewitness who spoke on condition of anonymity that the invaders stormed the residence at about 11am on motorbikes when several persons in the area had gathered to see the Council Chairman to seek assistance ahead of the Yuletide celebrations.

He said, “It happened like what we see in the movies, the people came on a motorbikes shooting sporadically and trying to force their way into the private residence of the Chairman.

“They were initially resisted by the private security guard in the residence and when it became obvious that they were armed men who came looking for the Chairman, the Police personnel on duty at the time intervened but unfortunately three of the police men lost their lives including the private security man in the house and one other person.

“Several other sustained bullet wounds while some got injured in the pandemonium that broke out during the exchange of gunfire.

“Though nobody knew who the gunmen were but the manner they carried out the operation was similar to those of the boys of a late militia leader who tormented Sankera axis of the state for several years,” he added

Information Officer of the Council, Tertsea Benga, who confirmed on telephone that the attack occurred between 11am and 12 noon said “people were trooping into the residence of the Chairman for Christmas largesse when suddenly the gunmen struck, killing the three policemen and two other civilians including a gateman in the house.”

When contacted the Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent, DSP, Catherine Anene, confirmed the attack and the death of the victims.

She said the command had opened investigation into the matter.

Vanguard News Nigeria