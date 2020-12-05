Gunmen. PHOTO:Getty images

It was a bloody day in Benin City, yesterday, as armed robbers shot dead four persons, including a baby, at the New Benin area of the state capital.

Another four sustained different degrees of gunshot wounds as the hoodlums, one of who was allegedly armed with an AK 47 assault rifle, shot sporadically into the air to disperse residents.

This, however, forced traders and those in the neighbourhood to scamper for safety.

Panicky traders and residents of the adjourning Owoseni, Yoruba, Upper Lawani, and other neighbouring streets hurriedly closed their shops.

According to an eyewitness, the robbers had stormed the popular New Benin Market, robbing from shop to shop before fleeing, but were chased by some brave traders and neighbours through the streets as they shot intermittently to scare people.

The robbers reportedly shot dead a grinder at the market along Owoseni /Yoruba streets junction, while the two-year-old infant was shot dead right on the mother’s back and the remaining two along the adjourning streets.

Blood flowed freely on the streets as some policemen from the Rapid Response Squad joined in the manhunt, as the fleeing robbers reportedly snatched a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) with which they speedily escaped.

The state Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, Nwabuzor Chidi, when contacted, said he had not been briefed on the incident at press time.