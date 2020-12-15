…As bandits kill ECWA pastor in Shiroro LGA

By Wole Mosadomi

NINETEEN persons were Sunday reportedly kidnapped by gunmen that invaded Ogu and Tegina communities in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State.

This came as a pastor with the Evangelical Church Winning All, ECWA, was killed by gunmen in Chukuba, Shiroro Local Government Area of the state, weekend.

It was gathered that six people were abducted from Ogu community while the other 13 were abducted in Tegina town by the gunmen, who invaded communities on motorcycles and reportedly shot sporadically at whatever object on sight.

An impeccable source, Kamal Mamman Wayam, in a telephone conversation, said the bandits stormed residences of some of the villagers and had a free day as they ate and also left with valuables of their victims.

He said: “The gunmen, who came in their number, stormed Ogu, Sunday afternoon, on motorcycles and started shooting into the air as they drove around the village.

“They ransacked people’s houses and carted away valuables and also abducted six persons from the community. Four of the persons abducted were members of the same family while the other two were visitors to the community.”

The attack on Tegina was said to have happened at 12:30 am of Monday during which 13 persons were abducted.

He said: “The gunmen entered the room of my daughter that night but my daughter could not be located as she hid under the bed while her husband hid in the ceiling.

The gunmen spent over 30 minutes in the house and ate almost all the food in the kitchen but thank God that they were not abducted though 13 persons were kidnapped from the village.”

It would be recalled that four days ago, the Youth leader of All Progressives Congress, the District Head of Gunna and two children of two health workers in Garin Gabbas and Yakila communities were abducted in the same local government.

Bandits kill pastor in Shiroro LGA

The pastor with the Evangelical Church Winning All, ECWA, Jeremiah Ibrahim, was reportedly killed by gunmen in Chukuba, Shiroro LGA on Friday.

A senior official in ECWA Goodnews Church Minna, Niger State, who pleaded anonymity, said Pastor Ibrahim had gone to check his farm in Chukuba and decided to visit a colleague who was the Resident Pastor of Chukuba when he was attacked and killed.

“The latest assassination is coming two weeks after six of our missionaries, including one of their wives was abducted,” he lamented.

Niger State Police Command’s spokesperson, Wasiu Abiodun, could not be reached for confirmation at press time.

Vanguard News Nigeria