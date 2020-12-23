Unknown gunmen on Wednesday Kidnapped a businessman in Mingibir town, about 34 kilometers away from Kano metropolis.

An eyewitness, who prefer anonymous, revealed that the gunmen invaded the private residence of business mogul at about 1:00 am Wednesday morning shooting sporadically in the air.

According to the source, the gunmen who gave in white Hilux van, two Sharoon Salons and four motor bikes, numbering 12 bombarded the resident and forcefully took him away.

The Guardian learnt that the man Kidnapped is a popular dealer of electronics and appliances at Sabon Gari market.

“We noticed the Kidnappers came from few distance where they located their vehicles. They shot sporadically to the air to scare people. Nobody sleep from that morning till day break. Few minutes after locating the man’s resident, they took him away,” the eyewitness said.

Meanwhile, the gunmen also burnt a police van station at the front of the business man’s resident after ove-powering the security men.

Efforts to reach the police on the development was not successful as phone calls and text message sent to the Police spokesperson DSP Abdullai Haruna was not responded to.

