By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

A teacher identified as Mr Paul Aluola and his wife have been reportedly kidnapped by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers in Ewatto, Esan South East local government area of Edo state.

The couple were reportedly seized while traveling along Ewatto-Ubiaja road near Ena River Bridge where the gunmen reportedly opened fire on their car forcing them to stop and then took them into the forest near Okhuessan at gunpoint.

An eye witness said their vehicle was abandoned at the centre of the road with all the four doors opened.

The news of the kidnap of the teacher and his wife who is said to be a petty trader crippled academic activities in the school where he works, Iriwa Primary school, Ohordua in the local government area.

A family source confirmed to journalists late Tuesday that the kidnappers have opened talks with the family and were requesting for a ransom of N15 million.

The source said “The kidnappers of the classroom teacher and his wife, Mr and Mrs Paul Aluola have called the family members for ransom.

”They are currently demanding for the sum of Fifteen Million naira as ransom before the release of their victims.

”The family members are wondering how a teacher can raise such an amount of money.”

Although the family are said to have reported the incident, the police are yet to officially respond to the development as when Vanguard checked at the police headquarter in Benin City, the Police Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor, was said to be in an official meeting with his boss.

Vanguard News Nigeria